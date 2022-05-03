TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire closes roads south of Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of State Route 83 and Sahuarita Road are closed while crews work to contain at least three fires nearby.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said the southbound lanes of State Route 83 will be closed at Sahuarita Road and traffic will be delayed.

Fires in the area include the Oak Fire, the Hi Haven Fire and the Horse Fire, according to Arizona’s Fire Response Dashboard .

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.