Tucson police investigate homicide on south side
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide at a south-side apartment complex.
Police officers on a check welfare call near South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road discovered a woman with obvious signs of trauma Tuesday, May 3.
There are no suspects in custody.
No additional information was immediately available.
