UPDATE: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Glenn Street apartment

Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday, May 3.

Police said the bodies of three bodies with gunshot wounds were found inside a home in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street.

Crime scene tape had been put up inside Glenn Terrace Apartments, located on that street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

