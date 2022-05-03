UPDATE: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Glenn Street apartment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide at a Tucson apartment complex on Tuesday, May 3.

Police said the bodies of three bodies with gunshot wounds were found inside a home in the 5300 block of East Glenn Street.

Crime scene tape had been put up inside Glenn Terrace Apartments, located on that street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

