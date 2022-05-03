Advertise
UPDATE: Two have life-threatening injuries after bee attack

Several firefighters are working to contain a bee attack near La Canada Drive and River Road.
Several firefighters are working to contain a bee attack near La Canada Drive and River Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:56 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people are fighting for their lives and eight more were injured after a bee attack near Tucson on Monday, May 2.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, the bee attack took place at a home off of La Cañada Drive from Wheatridge Drive.

Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and Tucson fire Department all responded to the scene. Crews used hose lines to suppress the swarm.

Crews urged residents to steer clear from the scene as they work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

