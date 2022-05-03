Advertise
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured

One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another in the parking lot of Dennys, 5000 N. Oracle Road, on Tuesday, May 3.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt Tuesday, May 3, when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot.

According to the Northwest Fire District, one of the vehicles contacted the Denny’s, but did not continue into the building on the northeast corner of River and Oracle roads.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

