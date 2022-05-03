Warrant signed for execution of convicted Tucson child murderer

Advertise
Frank Atwood was convicted of killing 8-year-old Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in September 1984.(Arizona Department of Corrections)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Supreme Court has signed a death warrant for Frank Atwood, convicted of killing an eight-year-old girl in 1984.

Atwood’s execution is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. Atwood has been given a choice between lethal injection or lethal gas.

Atwood’s victim, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson of Tucson, had been riding her bicycle home after mailing a birthday card to her aunt when he kidnapped and killed her. Atwood fled to Texas, but was arrested days later on a kidnapping charge.

A hiker found the girl’s body in a desert area near Ina Road several months later, and Atwood was charged with murder.

Investigators said they connected Atwood to the girl’s murder by matching pink paint from her bicycle to paint found on Atwood’s car.

Prior to Vicki Lynne’s murder, Atwood was convicted of kidnapping and performing lewd and lascivious acts in California. Both crimes involved children.

