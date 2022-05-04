City wants community input on proposed Tucson Norte-Sur transit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is asking for your input when it comes to getting around town. Officials are looking at giving you more options and proposing a transit line running north to south.

Tucson: Norte-Sur (Courtesy: City of Tucson) (Courtesy: City of Tucson)

The 15-mile route would be called Tucson Norte-Sur, and it would connect Tucson Mall, downtown and Tucson International Airport.

Ian Sansom, the city’s project manager for equitable transit-oriented development, said the city is using a survey as well as hosting open houses to get input from the community on the exact route of the transit.

“There’s a lot of local businesses that we’ve talked to that are really just curious about this. There’s a lot we need to figure out, so we want to get a lot of input from people,” Sansom said.

The city is using 20-years of city transit data to access where the need is highest. The proposed route would connect 30 neighborhoods, three transit centers and half the jobs in the Tucson metro area.

Sansom said the goal is to provide more options to get around, but they also will build up areas along the route with things like low-income housing and other options to drive business across the city.

Jesus Bonillas, co-owner of American Eat Company near South Tucson said he thinks the transit route will be a great way to attract customers from all over Tucson.

“I think it’s going to be good for business. I mean during construction it poses some challenges for businesses because of road closures and such, but I think once it’s done it will be good for business,” Bonillas said.

The project is still in the early planning stages, so the city is unsure if the route will be an extension of the streetcar or a rapid bus route.

You have until May 13 to fill out a survey about city transit.

The city will also be having different open houses to answer any questions in the coming days.

