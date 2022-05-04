FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Sunny and seasonably warm Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonably warm weather returns Wednesday with lighter winds and sunny skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s in Tucson – right where temperatures should be this time of year. The 90s move back in beginning Thursday, with peak heating Friday into Saturday. Winds pick up again this weekend, continuing into next week.

A weather shift is on the horizon, but a blocking pattern in the atmosphere may slow down the arrival of cooler air here in the desert Southwest. We’ll continue to keep an eye on it and bring you updates!

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Windy.

