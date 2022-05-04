Advertise
Gov. Ducey signs bill accelerating I-10 expansion project

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs legislation accelerating the I-10 widening project.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs legislation accelerating the I-10 widening project.(Arizona's Family)
By Jeff Popovich
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday morning to fast-track a project aimed at reducing traffic congestion and crashes on Interstate 10. The $400 million appropriation to ADOT is something Ducey named as one of his main goals earlier this year during his State of the State address.

The project will widen I-10 along a 26-mile stretch between Phoenix and Tucson. The interstate will widen from two lanes to three lanes. The Governor’s Office says the improvements will increase safety and boost economic development opportunities throughout central Arizona and the Gila River Indian Community. According to ADOT, the project will also widen and improve several interchanges, crossroads, and bridges.

“This funding is a tremendous moment for Arizona motorists and all the out-of-state drivers who use this vital stretch of highway,” said Governor Ducey. “Commuters, visitors, and commercial traffic will face fewer frustrating bottlenecks in this area of I-10. This new funding sets in motion the process to expand the highway and put the congestion in the rear-view mirror. It also will boost business, jobs, and quality of life in our state.”

The state’s funding also allows ADOT to request a grant application through the Federal Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Arc. As a result, $300 million is being requested. ADOT already had $290 million previously budgeted. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $990 million.

