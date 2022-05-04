GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least two people have been arrested in connection with a large-scale fight at a school in Tucson on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Tucson High by the Tucson Unified School District.

The TPD said investigators believe the fight started when a man showed up on campus during a lunch break. The TPD there were no reported injuries and no weapons involved.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The TPD said 40-year-old Willie Smith was arrested on a felony charge of disrupting an educational institute and 15-year-old Cmar Roman was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting.

The district said all students and staff are safe and the campus returned to normal operations a few hours after the incident. TUSD said that “some safety restrictions, including continued School Safety and TPD presence, (will continue for) the remainder of the day and week.”

Several videos posted online show a very large fight with at least 30 people involved.

Tucson High footage pt. 2 😱🙈 pic.twitter.com/A7LsIWuZ4S — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) May 3, 2022

@whatsuptucson Video from inside Tucson High School shows a parent involved in an altercation with multiple students. pic.twitter.com/97WZ9kbpZ6 — Piercen Sturdavant (@Pasty_P_) May 3, 2022

