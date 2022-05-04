Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson

According to the school district, all students and staff are safe
KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:39 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least two people have been arrested in connection with a large-scale fight at a school in Tucson on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Tucson High by the Tucson Unified School District.

The TPD said investigators believe the fight started when a man showed up on campus during a lunch break. The TPD there were no reported injuries and no weapons involved.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The TPD said 40-year-old Willie Smith was arrested on a felony charge of disrupting an educational institute and 15-year-old Cmar Roman was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting.

The district said all students and staff are safe and the campus returned to normal operations a few hours after the incident. TUSD said that “some safety restrictions, including continued School Safety and TPD presence, (will continue for) the remainder of the day and week.”

Several videos posted online show a very large fight with at least 30 people involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Glenn Street apartment
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
Police investigate shooting death of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds
President Joe Biden hosted the 2020 and 2022 U.S. Olympic teams at the White House on...
2020, 2022 US Olympians visit Bidens at White House
Anna Shevchenko, 35, reacts next to her home in Irpin, near Kyiv, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The...
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
The Democratic president has placed renewed emphasis on deficit reduction going into the...
Biden highlights fiscal responsibility, deficit reduction