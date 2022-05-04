Honor Flight celebrates 250,000 vets served

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of Arizona veterans are receiving special recognition in Washington, D.C.

They are part of a milestone of the honor flight network, which helps veterans travel to see the war memorials at the nation’s capitol.

The Honor Flight Network is celebrating bringing 250 thousand veterans to to the memorials built in their honor.

The ceremony is just part of what made the day special for a group of Arizona veterans.

Earl Morse is one of the two people responsible for launching the Honor Flight program, bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials aboard honor flights.

“And when you bring them out here, it is life changing for them,” Morse said.

What started in 2005 to help veterans that Morse worked with in Ohio is now a nationwide network.

Before celebrating the 250-thousandth veteran served, Morse he personally greeted each abroad the Arizona honor flight before they entered the World War II memorial.

“Of all the World War Two veterans that I shook their hands with, none of them had been to the memorial. And none of them thought they were going to make it or they made it today. And that is just so exhilarating to all of us,” he said.

During the ceremony, veterans heard from Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, and former North Carolina Senator Elizabeth Dole and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

“And may we never forget the sacrifices of America’s greatest generation. So thank you,” Kelly said.

Pete Zaldain is a World War II Navy veteran from Bullhead City.

“Just awesome. Just great. And this is a beautiful park and memorials just great,” he said.

Arizona veteran Jerry Voisard said he hopes every veteran has the opportunity visit the memorials.

“There is been a great experience for me, and I really appreciate what everybody’s doing. A lot of hard work went behind this organization,” he said.

The Honor Flight Network says it still has more than 50.000 veterans on its waiting list nationwide to make the journey to Washington, D.C.

The honor flight network also announced today that it is launching a new chapter in Hawaii, and hopes to bring the first flight from there to D.C. by this fall.

