Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Infant left in vehicle dies after father arrested in Georgia, police say

Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when...
Davied Japez McCorry Whatley didn't inform authorities the child was left in the vehicle when he was arrested, police said.(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An 8-month-old infant is dead after allegedly being left in a vehicle by her father on Tuesday.

Hospital staff at Piedmont Eastside Emergency Room alerted police after the dead child was brought in by her grandmother, WGCL reported.

Investigators later learned the girl was left in a vehicle by her father, Davied Japez McCorry Whatley, 20, who surrendered himself to Snellville police earlier that day for an unrelated probation violation.

Whatley has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the infant girl’s death.

RELATED: Risk of child hot car deaths rise as temps rise

Police said that Whatley failed to inform them that his daughter was in the car for the several hours that he was in custody.

Whatley’s vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 3, was found in the parking lot of Snellville City Hall near the dumpsters.

The Snellville Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation.

Meanwhile, Whatley remains in Gwinnett County jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Videos show large-scale fight on Tucson High campus
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Glenn Street apartment
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal
GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
Police investigate shooting death of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that trickle-down economics "has failed."
Biden assails trickle-down economics