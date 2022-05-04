Pima County approves 129 vote center locations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the locations of 129 vote centers at a meeting on May 3.

According to a news release from the county, vote centers will accept ballots from any registered voter in the county, as opposed to precinct-only polling places.

“Vote Centers will dramatically streamline and simplify in-person voting in Pima County by allowing voters to cast their ballots at the location most convenient to them,” Pima County Elections Director Constance Hargrove was quoted as saying.

In February, the board authorized the purchase of systems that make vote centers possible, including electronic pollbooks and ballot-on-demand printers.

E-pollbooks are secure tablet devices that hold the county’s most current voter registration list and will be used to determine if a person is registered and in what precinct.

Once the voter’s identity and registration are confirmed, they will be checked in and their information will be sent to the ballot printer. The voter will then get a ballot specific to their precinct.

Arizona lawmakers authorized vote centers in 2011. Since that time, 11 counties have made use of them in elections.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.