Pima County authorities announce arrest in Golden Dragon robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who they believe robbed a Tucson-area restaurant on two different occasions.

Pima County deputies say the man pictured showed his pistol to a cashier at a local restaurant and demanded cash from the register. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

PCSD detectives arrested 45-year-old Adam Carlson on Tuesday, May 3. He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

On Feb. 17 at 7:46 p.m., authorities said, a man walked into the Golden Dragon Restaurant on East Sunrise Drive. He lifted his shirt, revealing a green pistol in his pocket and ordered the cashier to empty the cash drawer.

The same man came back on March 10 at 7:26 p.m. and showed the pistol to the cashier again. This time, the cashier immediately called 911 on speakerphone and the man left the store after hearing the 911 operator.

