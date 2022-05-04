Police investigate shooting death of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a woman died after being shot in a home near the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Monday, May 2.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street, near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road.

Despite lifesaving efforts by officers from the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department paramedics, 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody but police said they think the shooting was not a random act.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.