Police investigate shooting death of woman near Tucson Rodeo Grounds

40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on...
40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez died at the scene in the 100 block of West Kentucky Street on Monday, May 2.(WALB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a woman died after being shot in a home near the Tucson Rodeo Grounds on Monday, May 2.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Kentucky Street, near South Sixth Avenue and Irvington Road.

Despite lifesaving efforts by officers from the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department paramedics, 40-year-old Alma Daniela Gomez succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody but police said they think the shooting was not a random act.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

