Remembering the days before Roe vs. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 80 year old Arizona State Senator Lela Alston (D-Dist24) remembers the days before Roe vs Wade was made law by the US Supreme Court in 1973.

Up until then, abortion law was the purview of the states and each had its own. Some outlawed it and some allowed it.

Much of what young pro-choice women today take for granted, was hidden behind a veil of secrecy.

When a young woman became pregnant, there was a familiar pattern for those who wanted an abortion.

“The speculation was that they went off to see the grandmother or the aunt, they birthed the child, gave the child up for adoption and then came back and were expected to never talk about it, never to deal with it, never to have emotions,” Alston said. “You know it was cut and dried, done and I know women who had those experiences really never healed emotionally.”

Alston, a 30 year veteran of the legislature going back to 1976, also said the women were stigmatized as well as the children.

Alston was speaking out because of a draft report leaked from the United States Supreme Court which said the justices would overturn the abortion legislation.

“Rights that we’ve had for decades are now being stripped away, that is wrong,” said Alston. “And it’s to women only.”

Alston said she never new anyone who had a botched abortion but she says there was always talk about it.

“I do recall you know, women dying room back alley abortions,” she said. “Women having to go to the hospital for life saving operations and not always were their lives saved after having a botched, if you will, back street abortion.”

Alston says she and her friends were happy about the high court’s decision at the time because it took the procedure out of the shadows and formed a basis for women’s rights.

“I was encouraged that women would be able to make their own decision in consultation with their family and doctor,” she said. “I thought it was settled law.”

Still she believes overturning of Roe is not a done deal just yet.

“We do know that opinions of the justices have changed from initial drafts and so there is a possibility that there may be a change of mind and a change of heart,” she said.

Alston has voted no on all 15 abortion bills which have come before the state legislature in the past 11 years.

