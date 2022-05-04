Advertise
Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19

Comedian Trevor Noah spoke at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. (Source: CSPAN/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Several attendees of the White House Correspondents Association dinner have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporters and staffers from CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS and Politico have fallen ill.

Politico reports ABC’s Jon Karl has the virus.

He shook hands with President Joe Biden at the Saturday and sat next to Kim Kardashian, though it was unlikely Karl was infectious at the time.

The White House Correspondents Association said it had implemented protocols beyond local and federal guidance.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

