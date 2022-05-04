Tucsonans weigh in on Roe v. Wade draft opinion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Roe v. Wade draft opinion is a heated topic across America and causing quite the stir in Tucson.

Residents are standing up for what they believe in whether it is on camera or through a protest.

“3,000 abortions a day in America,” said Pastor Craig Coulter. “We have a lot of issues in America but if we do not get life right, we are not going to get anything right.”

Coulter, with Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, said it is time for local churches to stand up and help women who are considering an abortion.

“We could put together these women who are going through a crisis that are having these children that are not planned, their hearts are breaking, and they are overwhelmed,” he said. “We could put them together with these parents whose hearts are breaking because they want to have a child.”

But as of Tuesday, Planned Parenthood said abortion is a constitutional right.

“Abortion is still legal today. As of today, it remains people’s constitutional right,” said Planned Parenthood Arizona CEO Brittany Fonteno.

However, Coulter said abortion is wrong.

“As a society to come along and short circuit that, that is just wrong,” Coulter said.

Fonteno said it is not about being wrong or right, it is about women and their rights.

“We are going to fight to make sure that every person has the power to control their own bodies, their lives and their futures,” she said.

Fonteno said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would be a setback.

“Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today,” she said. “Planned Parenthood Arizona will absolutely not back down.”

Coulter and Fonteno are at complete odds over this issue, but believe now is the time to stand up for what you believe in.

“You know the lie we buy into is that child is not wanted. I am here to say that is not true,” Coulter said.

But according to Fonteno, this issue isn’t for politicians to decide.

“Politicians should remain in statehouses and out of exam rooms. This is a personal decision people should make,” Fonteno said.

The decision has not been made for overturning Roe v. Wade. The news Monday was strictly about the leak of a draft opinion.

Fonteno and Coulter both said until then, they are looking at what they can do to help people, especially those with unplanned pregnancies.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.