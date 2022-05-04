UPDATE: Woman found dead at Tucson apartment complex, authorities searching for stolen vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was found dead at an apartment complex near Park and Irvington in Tucson on Monday, May 2.

The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Christy Kaplowitch had obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.

The TPD said officers were called to the 1100 block of East Irvington Road for a welfare check. Before officers could arrive, family members entered the apartment and found Kaplowitch dead.

The TPD said Kaplowitch’s vehicle, a gray 2016 Ford Fiesta with Arizona license plate H4A5KF, has been reported stolen.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

