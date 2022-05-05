Advertise
800 spots open for free swim lessons in Pima County

(Unsplash)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the Tucson Medical Center is offering free swim lessons to kids at three locations as part of the Vest it UP! program.

Additionally, kids who participate will get a free lifejacket.

The swim lessons are part of an effort to teach kids proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.

“Drowning is 100% preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, was quoted as saying in a news release.

Registration for June lessons opens at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. Sign ups for July lessons start on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

Swim lessons will take place at:

  • Kino Pool, located at 2805 East Ajo Way
  • Los Niños Pool, located at 5432 South Bryant Avenue
  • Flowing Wells Pool, located at 4545 North La Cholla Boulevard

City wants community input on new Tucson Norte-Sur transit
