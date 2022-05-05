Arizona could have dueling abortion laws

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Before Roe vs. Wade was upheld by the US Supreme Court in 1973, Arizona had some of the most stringent anti-abortion laws in the country.

In the Arizona Revised Statutes is 13-3603 which reads:

“A person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.”

“Arizona still has the law on the books that was in effect in 1973,” said Barbara Atwood, the Mary Anne Richey Professor of Law Emerita at the University of Arizona law school. “It’s not enforceable right now, everyone agrees it’s unconstitutional.”

But it’s only unconstitutional until the Supreme Court overturns Roe versus Wade which is expected to come at the end of June at the end of the court’s session.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed that into law on March 30, 2022.

“Both laws are aimed at the person performing the abortion not at the woman on whom the abortion is performed,” Atwood said.

Which brings up the question, when Roe is lifted, what’s the law in Arizona, the 15 week ban or the flat criminal prosecution?

“The reason that the legislature has left this older law on the books is precisely for this circumstance,” Atwood said. “If Roe v Wade is overturned they’d expect this law to spring back into being.”

But that’s causing conflict. The Governor believes the bill he signed would be the law that would take effect.

But Republican Senator Nancy Barto, the author of SB 1164, has let it be known which she prefers according to Atwood.

“We know that Senator Barto, who was a sponsor of the 15 week legislation, has been quite adamant and publicly saying that she thinks that it doesn’t overrule that preexisting law,” she said.

So come the end of June, if the Supreme Court does what it’s expected to do, there will be either a legal challenge or a special session of the legislature to get it fixed.

