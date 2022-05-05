Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Low 90s and lighter winds for Cinco de Mayo

Thursday, May 5th
By Mallory Schnell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Plentiful sunshine on tap for Cinco de Mayo with lighter winds and highs in the lower 90s. The heat cranks up Friday into Saturday as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s. Triple-digit heat not out of the question Saturday!

Wind gusts increase this weekend as well, elevating our fire danger risk into next week. Our cool-down back into the 80s continues to lag, but a pattern shift looks to arrive by mid to late next week.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees. Windy.

