Massive debris fire west of downtown Phoenix under investigation

Aerials of the massive flames captured by Arizona's family newschopper
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused a large debris fire that forced the temporary closure of Interstate 10 just west of downtown Phoenix. It happened Wednesday night at a railyard near 19th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Crews arrived at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to find a large pile of railroad ties burning. Firefighters immediately called for more resources and set up defensive positions to attack the flames.

The smoke was so thick that the Arizona Department of Transportation had to shut I-10 in both directions at 7th Avenue.

Because railroad ties are treated with creosote and chemical preservatives to keep them from rotting, there were concerns about “the hazardous materials component” of the fire.

It took between 50 and 60 firefighters from several Valley fire departments about two hours to knock down the fire. Crews stayed on the scene all night to handle hotspots and flare-ups. Smoke was still billowing off the charred rubble Thursday morning.

Smoke was still billowing off the charred railroad ties Thursday morning
Smoke was still billowing off the charred railroad ties Thursday morning(Arizona's Family)

ADOT reopened I-10 just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as firefighters started to gain control of the massive flames.

No injuries were reported.

