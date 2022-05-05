Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man, woman charged after school alerts police to 9-year-old’s bruising, officials say

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D....
Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D. Smith on Monday.(Kokomo Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (Gray News) – A man and a woman in Indiana are both facing several felony charges after school staff notified authorities about a potential case of child abuse, officials said.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, Kokomo School Corporation Staff called police on March 24 concerning a 9-year-old girl who had bruising on her body.

Officers met with the child and determined she needed medical attention. The girl was taken to the hospital, where medical staff discovered she was malnourished and weighed just 48.5 pounds, police said.

Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D. Smith on Monday. They were booked into the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Seats and Smith were both charged with domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age, neglect resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery with bodily injury to a person under 14 years of age.

Seats faces two additional charges, including one count of intimidation with a deadly weapon and one count of strangulation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

Kokomo is located about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport
Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis
Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis
Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks