Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up.

Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.

“We did flyers we put them all over the place, we would go up and down the streets and we just never found her,” said Encinas.

That changed just days ago when out of the blue Encinas got a call from animal control saying they found the long lost pup.

“I was like my god no, we lost her six years ago,” said Encinas.

She says animal control took the dog from a man who had been arrested, when they checked for a chip her phone number came up.

“She said were putting her in our truck can we drop her off to you I started shaking I was like oh my god I’m going to cry,” said Encinas.

Tears did in fact flow when the reunion happened, but they were happy tears. But, Venessa says maybe she should have been prepared. After Alaska went missing she got two new dogs and took them to the same vet.

“They would always ask us did you guys find Alaska? Were like no so we would leave crying every time we left the vet,” said Encinas. “They would say don’t give up never say never.”

Encinas says it’s a lesson for all pet owners who have lost a furry friend. She says there’s one other important thing you should do if you haven’t already.

“If people out there really love their animals chip them,” said Encinas. “It works It really does.”

The family says Alaska is calm and happy and ironically loves lying by the front door.

