Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set

Deputy Nick Tullier
Deputy Nick Tullier(EBRSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Cpl. Nick Tullier, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy who defied the odds after being badly injured in an ambush shooting in 2016, died Thursday, May 5, according to his family.

The funeral and gravesite interment services will be open to the public. Funeral arrangements are as follows:

  • Visitation: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place (19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809)
  • Services: Begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Healing Place
  • Procession: to Evergreen Memorial Park (1710 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA) where a gravesite interment ceremony will be held with full honors

WAFB will show the services on-air, online, on the app, and on our streaming platforms.

Funeral procession for Nick Tullier.
Funeral procession for Nick Tullier.(WAFB)
A community is starting to say goodbye to Cpl. Nick Tullier. Almost six years after he was shot in a police ambush, he passed away.
Many people took time to honor EBRSO deputy Nick Tullier on the day of his death.
A large contingent of law enforcement officers took part in a procession as the body of EBRSO deputy Nick Tullier was taken to a funeral home in Denham Springs.

Tullier, 46, was shot three times on July 17, 2016. He had been with EBRSO for 18 years at the time of the shooting.

Family members said doctors told them he wouldn’t live 24 hours but Tullier proved them wrong and fought for more than 2,000 days.

Nick Tullier's body being moved at OLOL.
Nick Tullier's body being moved at OLOL.(WAFB)
FIVE YEARS LATER: Law enforcement leaders reflect on 2016 ambush on police

Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within East Baton Rouge Parish until sunset on Friday, May 6. He issued the following statement on Tullier’s passing:

Brad Garafola, Montrell Jackson, and Matthew Gerald were killed the day of the shooting. Bruce Simmons was shot in the arm. Chad Montgomery was grazed in the head.

The shooting happened around the B-Quik on Airline Highway, which is less than a mile from the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.

Tullier leaves behind his parents, James and Mary, and his two sons, Trenton and Gage, along with other family members, and many who were supporting him since getting wounded.

