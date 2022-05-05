Paranormal Cirque coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cirque Italia is set to open in the parking lot of the Tucson Mall on Thursday, May 5.

Cirque Italia’s production, Paranormal Cirque, will have two shows each weekend day and one during the week from Thursday to May 15.

Performers will be under a black striped, big top tent.

Paranormal Cirque is a two-hour, horror-themed show, described as having a “wicked” atmosphere. There will also be a haunted walk-thru and numerous photo ops.

