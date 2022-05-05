Pima County Public Libraries see big jump in people using free resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Costs are rising for everything: gas, groceries, rent, etc. People are looking to cut costs anyway that they can.

But, one area organization aims to keep their costs as efficient as possible, and free.

“We now have 20,000 more people using Wi-Fi,” Amber Mathewson, Pima County Public Libraries director, said of the past year. “I think that’s an indication of people who might not be paying for it at home any longer.”

She added that there has been a large jump in people using the resources offered at the library, as prices continue to rise, and those bills still need to be paid. “When folks have economic difficulties, we’ve seen the gas prices rise, food prices rise, rent is going out of the roof! People often try to get rid of things that they don’t see as those main essentials.”

She says if someone is turning off the Wi-Fi at home, odds are they end up at the library where it’s free.

The library has also seen an increase in need for job and career help. Something that’s also offered for free. These classes include everything from getting help with writing a resume to prepping for an interview.

“In our career online high school program graduated more students in the past, this past year,” Mathewson said.

All you need is a library card to take advantage of these free resources. You can sign up to get your library card at library.pima.gov and find out a list of all of the workshops that they offer.

In 2019 the use of the libraries’ digital resources was about 80,000 circulations per month. Now, Pima County Libraries have between 160,000 and 180,000 uses per month. This was extra helpful for the libraries during the months of the pandemic. That means that people didn’t have to come in to check out a book, but could just do it all online.

