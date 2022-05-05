Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

University of Arizona holds first full, in-person graduation since 2020

The university is nearing the semester end on December 8, right as cases around the state have...
The university is nearing the semester end on December 8, right as cases around the state have been on a steady rise.(kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is set to confer 8,000 degrees on Friday, May 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The event will also be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube page.

This is the first full, graduation ceremony held in person since 2020.

In 2020, commencement was held virtually and a delayed celebration was held at the Mall during Homecoming in November 2021.

Spring 2021 commencement was split into several smaller, in-person events.

“Our entire team is excited to be 100% back in Arizona Stadium for one night celebrating the class of 2022,” Heather Lukach, assistant vice president for presidential events and university ceremonies, was quoted as saying in a news release. “We expect a wonderful turnout of families, friends and campus community to give our graduates a proper send off.”

The stadium’s gate will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow those who get there early access to the shaded part of the stadium. All other gates open an hour later. Seating is first-come, first-served and tickets are not required.

Dante Lauretta, a University of Arizona professor and the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, will deliver the keynote address.

Honorary degree recipients include Nancy Bergem Louva Dahozy, Adalberto “Beto” Guerrero, W. Kent McClelland, Joe Tremaine and Amy Zuckerman.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis
Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks
A man was fatally stabbed early Thursday morning after a fight at a Tucson home.
Tucson police investigating fatal stabbing near Santa Rita Park
Still images from surveillance videos showing Landon Rankin at weddings, where police say he is...
Chandler police arrest ‘Wedding Crasher’ bandit
Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis
Local restaurants face tequila shortage amid supply chain crisis