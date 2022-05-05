University of Arizona holds first full, in-person graduation since 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is set to confer 8,000 degrees on Friday, May 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

The event will also be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube page.

This is the first full, graduation ceremony held in person since 2020.

In 2020, commencement was held virtually and a delayed celebration was held at the Mall during Homecoming in November 2021.

Spring 2021 commencement was split into several smaller, in-person events.

“Our entire team is excited to be 100% back in Arizona Stadium for one night celebrating the class of 2022,” Heather Lukach, assistant vice president for presidential events and university ceremonies, was quoted as saying in a news release. “We expect a wonderful turnout of families, friends and campus community to give our graduates a proper send off.”

The stadium’s gate will open at 5:30 p.m. to allow those who get there early access to the shaded part of the stadium. All other gates open an hour later. Seating is first-come, first-served and tickets are not required.

Dante Lauretta, a University of Arizona professor and the principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, will deliver the keynote address.

Honorary degree recipients include Nancy Bergem Louva Dahozy, Adalberto “Beto” Guerrero, W. Kent McClelland, Joe Tremaine and Amy Zuckerman.

