UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have identified the victims and the perpetrator in an apparent murder-suicide in a Tucson apartment on Tuesday, May 3.

The Tucson Police Department said 43-year-old Timeki Regina Myers and 20-year-old Aloria Bingham were fatally shot by Christopher Myers, 40, before he turned the gun on himself. Timeki Myers was his wife and Bingham was his stepdaughter, according to officers.

Christopher Myers (Tucson Police Department)

Two children were inside the home at the time. After the shooting, the children left unharmed and ran to a neighbors home, where authorities were called,

Tucson police said the bodies of three adults with gunshot wounds were found inside a home near Glenn and Craycroft.

“When officers arrived on scene, they made entry into a residence,” said TPS Sgt. Richard Gradillas. “They did locate three deceased adults in the residence.”

The shootings happened at Glenn Terrace Apartments, located at 5301 East Glenn.

“It’s very sad and it’s very scary,” said Talicia McCullough, whose mother lives in the complex.

The TPD said there is no danger to the public and they are not looking for any suspects.

“These things are heart-breaking. I think one of the most important things to remember is there are families that are mourning, especially in these types of incidents,” Gradillas said.

McCullough said there was turbulence between a couple who lived in the apartment. She said she hopes the community comes together to help prevent these senseless deaths.

“And, you know, people know how to call police and report violence before it gets – or escalates to something like this,” she said. “If you are being victimized or hurt, then please get out of that situation before it ends up this way.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.