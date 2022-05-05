‘I never imagined this’ : Vigil held for mother, grandmother who was found dead at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A killer is still at large following a homicide on Tucson’s south side this week. Now, loved ones are offering a reward for a key piece of evidence.

Wednesday night, a vigil was held for Cristy Kaplowitch. The 44-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment, located near Mountain Avenue and Irvington Road.

More than 100 people came together in sorrow and prayer as they honored the woman who was so much more than a number on a lengthy list of homicides this year.

Cristy was a mother, grandmother, beloved co-worker and friend.

“Outgoing, she loved [her children], she loved her grandson, she was all about family,” said Ross Kaplowitch, Cristy’s ex-husband. “She’s not a statistic.”

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were asked to make a ‘welfare check’ on Cristy at about 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2. Before they arrived at The Quails Apartments, Cristy’s daughter entered her mother’s home.

“She wasn’t receiving any of our text messages,” said Ross. “They just said ‘delivered’ on all our phones. [Lilly] walked in and, obviously I can’t talk about the scene, but found her mother.”

Detectives say Cristy suffered from ‘obvious signs of trauma’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ross says it’s something no one should ever have to witness. He shares a 21-year-old daughter, 15-year-old son and young grandson with Cristy. Ross says their lives will never be the same.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “[Our son] graduates without his mother, he gets married without his mother. I never imagined this!”

On Wednesday, police released new details about the case. Investigators say Cristy’s car is missing. They are looking for a gray 2016 Ford Fiesta with Arizona license plate H4A5KF.

“I am personally offering a $1,000 reward if that car is turned over to the Tucson Police Department for evidence,” Ross said.

Cristy worked at Amazon. At the vigil, her co-workers said she was like family to them.

“She was that caring person who was like, ‘What’s going on? Are you having a hard day?’” said Ariadnie “Bella” Jimenez. “She touched everyone’s life. She didn’t deserve this at all.”

Jimenez urges the person or people responsible for taking Cristy’s life to turn themselves in.

If you have information on the vehicle or what happened, you are asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Ross says authorities are aware of the reward.

To help loved ones pay for funeral arrangements,

