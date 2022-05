38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Joshua B.

George

Travis

Temperance

Wesson K.

Tyler P.

Tirahji

Shawn H.

Roy

Sayuri C.

Nick

Salina

Tocara

Sam

Sean B.

Myla

Nova

Owen G.

Matthew J.

Jasmine T.

Miracle and William

Riley and Michael

Leah W.

Leah S.

Lexi

Mathew S.

Kasumy

Jayden H.

Dwaun

Johnny L.

Fekkial

Abrianna and Serenity

Gauge

Craig

Angel B.