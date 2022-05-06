FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit heat within reach this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our warming trend kicks up a notch Friday, as highs soar into the upper 90s under sunny skies and light winds. The 100° mark is possible Saturday with WSW winds kicking up for the afternoon hours.

Conditions stay gusty for Mother’s Day, with a Fire Weather Watch in place for areas east of Tucson. Be aware of blowing dust and fire weather concerns not only Sunday, but through the middle part of next week as well.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 100 degrees. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees. Windy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

