Northern Arizona tribe extends closure prompted by pandemic

Havasu Falls.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPAI, AZ (AP) - The Havasupai Tribe deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona announced Friday that it is extending the pandemic-prompted closure of its reservation through the 2022 tourism season.

The reservation renowned for its towering blue-green waterfalls has been closed to visitors since March 2020. The tribe said it is making enhancements to its facilities as well as repairs that spokeswoman Abbie Fink said are needed because of the extended closure. The facilities include a trailhead, campground and lodge.

Tribal Chairman Thomas Siyuja said the tribe is eager to share the natural beauty of tribal lands once again.

