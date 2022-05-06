Advertise
Phoenix mother killed in drive-by shooting while waiting in line for food with son

Martha Alejo's two brothers say their sister was hardworking and trying to provide for her two sons.
By Alexis Cortez and Amy Cutler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix mother was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while standing in line outside a restaurant waiting for food with her son on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the business near 7th Avenue and Pima Street about a person shot around 8 p.m. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo injured by the gunfire. Witnesses say Alejo, her son, and several other people were standing in line waiting for food when a car stopped in front of the building and started shooting at them. The vehicle then sped off from the scene. Alejo died from her injuries.

Her family is devastated. “Bad, horrible pain, watching my dad going through it, my nephews, it’s hard,” Javier Alejo, her older brother, said. “She tried to cover him, and that’s when it hit her on the chest, took her to the hospital, and didn’t make it,” he continued.

Javier said his sister turned toward the gunfire to shield her 12-year-old son. “My sister was very hardworking, everything for her kids all the time. She was just a great sister, always there for me, and now this happens; it’s terrifying. I really hope it’s just a dream, but it’s not, it’s not,” Adrian Alejo, her younger brother, said.

Police say they don’t believe Alejo was the target of the shooting. No one else was injured in the shooting, but the suspect remains on the loose. Officers have not released a description of the car that left the scene.

Alejo’s family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.

“We know that violent crime in our city has been on the rise. No one should have to worry about being shot as they stand in line for food. And no child should have to see their mother gunned down for no reason,” said Commander Warren Brewer, head of Phoenix Police Department’s Violent Crimes Bureau.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. The investigation is ongoing.

