Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Student admits to fatally stabbing classmate inside high school bathroom, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison (right), 18, waived his rights against...
An arrest affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison (right), 18, waived his rights against self-incrimination and admitted to killing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. (left), 18.(Bell County Jail, GoFundMe)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A high school student in Texas admitted to detectives he stabbed and killed his classmate inside a school bathroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, waived his rights against self-incrimination and admitted to killing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18.

The stabbing happened Tuesday at Belton High School, about 70 miles northeast of Austin. Belton police arrived at the school and said they found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers said they learned Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly fled from the campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that shows Allison brandishing a knife and stabbing Ramirez during a fight in the school bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they said they recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

Allison was booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ramirez’s family cover his funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Brent Mallard, the nephew of Blane and Susan Barksdale, has pleaded guilty to arson in...
Man given probation after burning down murdered man’s home
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Challenge over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s eligibility fails
A TV display shows video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting...
Autopsy: Patrick Lyoya killed by cop’s shot to the head
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner