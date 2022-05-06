Advertise
Tucson middle school evacuated because of gas leak

Dodge MIddle Magnet School was evacuated on Friday, May 6, because of a gas leak.
Dodge MIddle Magnet School was evacuated on Friday, May 6, because of a gas leak.(Credit: MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dodge Middle Magnet School was evacuated because of a gas leak in the building on Friday, May 6.

According to the school’s principal, parents were asked to pick up their children early because of the unknown timing of being allowed back into the school. Parents were told to pick up their children at the bus bay on North Sahuara Avenue just east of the school building along the field.

The students and staff were sent to the field under the solar panels with access to water and bathrooms, but they were not allowed to retrieve their personal belongings left in the building.

No further information about the cause of the leak was immediately available.

Read the entire letter to the parents below:

Hello Dodge families

I hope you are doing well. Unfortunately, there is a gas leak in the building and we have evacuated all students and staff to the field under the solar panels. Due to the unknown timing to return, we are doing a controlled early release and canceling the balance of the day. Please come pick up your child as quickly as possible by noon from the Bus Bay on N Sahuara Ave, just East of the school building along the field. If you are unable to pick up your child we will make arrangements for you to meet them at another location.

Please be aware students have access to water and bathrooms, but they are not allowed to return to the building to get any personal items or backpacks. They will be able to retrieve them on Monday when we return to school.

Also, note the School Carnival is postponed until a later day, and all other school activities are canceled.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

Sincerely

Dinah McGlory

Principal, Dodge Middle Magnet School

