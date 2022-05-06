Advertise
Tucson police investigating fatal stabbing near Santa Rita Park

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed early Thursday, May 5.

Officers say they were called shortly before 5 a.m. to the area near South Eighth Avenue and East 22nd Street in response to a report of a stabbing.

Once authorities got there, they said, they found an unresponsive man on South Rubio Avenue.

Though police and fire medics treated him at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries there. He was later identified as 31-year-old Joseph Valentine Caputo.

Officers also found a second man at a home on South Eighth Avenue, who was suffering from minor injuries.

Detectives who interviewed witnesses said Caputo had been at the home when he and the other injured man got into an argument that turned physical, resulting in Caputo being stabbed.

Investigators identified the injured male as a resident at the home and the person who called 911.

Police searched the home and gathered more evidence.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Once the investigation is finished, detectives plan to turn their findings over to Pima County prosecutors for review.

