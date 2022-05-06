Advertise
Tucson sees crime increase on public transit

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a good idea to let everyone ride for free when the pandemic started. The city of Tucson got $43 million from the federal government.

In 2021, the pandemic was still going, so they extended it until June of this year.

Now, there are some harsh realities that need to be faced, as outlined in a letter from Teamsters.

Teamsters 104, which represents bus drivers sent this letter to the Transit Task Torce, pointing to areas of concern since Tucson transit has gone to free bus service.

It says buses are “a mobile refuge from the elements frequented by drug users, the mentally ill and violent offenders.” It goes on to say many “ride for hours on end, sleep on the buses, abuse drugs, relieve themselves and assault drivers.”

Assaults on drivers have risen from 14 in 2018, to 47 last year to 17 already this year. There were 61 broken windows in 2020 and146 last year as the result of a different kind of rider.

The union is suggesting the days of free ridership end with a plan to bring back students, families and blue collar workers who use the bus to get back and forth to work, and to protect the drivers, which city officials say is a concern.

