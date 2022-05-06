Advertise
UPDATE: Suspect with long, violent criminal history arrested in connection with death of Tucson woman

Michael Edward Aguilar was arrested late Thursday night when the victim’s vehicle was located
Michael Edward Aguilar, 63, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and vehicle...
Michael Edward Aguilar, 63, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft in the death of Cristy Kaplowitch in Tucson on Monday, May 2.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long, violent criminal history was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a Tucson woman who was found dead at an apartment complex near Park Avenue and Irvington Road.

The Tucson Police Department said 44-year-old Cristy Kaplowitch was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene on Monday, May 2.

On Thursday, 63-year-old Michael Edward Aguilar was arrested in the 1700 block of East Bandana Lane after police located Kaplowitch’s vehicle. Aguilar was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and auto theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Aguilar and Kaplowitch had been in a previous relationship.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Aguilar has an extremely long criminal history dating back to the 1970s.

From 1978 to 2002, he had convictions in Maricopa County for aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a deadly crash, attempted armed robbery, burglary, attempted drug possession, theft, vehicle theft, identity theft, marijuana possession and forgery.

In 2014, he was convicted of attempted armed robbery In Pima County.

While in prison, he was found guilty of several disciplinary infractions. Some of those include fighting, theft, rioting, drug possession, disobeying orders, false reporting, disrespecting staff, gambling and lying to officials.

Kaplowitch was found when TPD officers were asked to conduct a welfare check in the 1100 block of East Irvington Road. Before officers could arrive, family members entered the apartment and found Kaplowitch dead.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

