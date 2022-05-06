Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Woman accused of killing her cousin with a hammer inside a Peoria home

Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.
Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: May. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing one of her family members inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man dead inside Zerth’s home.

According to court documents, Zerth and the man, who was identified as her cousin, had been drinking alcohol the night before. Zerth’s cousin had been staying at the home for about three weeks after Zerth’s mother died. Zerth reportedly told detectives that Tuesday night, she and her cousin were drinking whiskey, and at one point, she climbed up a ladder to lay on her roof and think about her mother. Zerth then jumped off the roof and into her backyard swimming pool. Zerth told investigators her cousin came outside and began arguing with her and mentioned something about her 6-year-old daughter.

Zerth says she went inside and checked on her daughter, and then she and her cousin began fighting throughout the house but told police the incident was “blurry.” When Zerth woke up Wednesday morning, she said she found her cousin face down on the floor covered in blood. She told police she covered her cousin with a jacket and cleaned up a bit by trying to vacuum up the blood and picked up glass because she was worried about her daughter stepping on it. Zerth reportedly then called the police, saying her cousin was “stiff and cold to the touch.”

Police paperwork states that when officers arrived, Zerth was sitting on her living room couch with her daughter. One officer stayed with Zerth, while the other went to the master bedroom and found Zerth’s cousin. The officer noted that Zerth’s cousin had several injuries to his back, which were puncture wounds from the claw of a hammer. The officer found the hammer near the man’s body. The officers got Zerth’s daughter out of the home, and while the 6-year-old was being watched by one of the department’s victim advocates, she reportedly made a statement that “mommy killed him.” Court documents state that when the victim advocate asked who “he” was, the daughter said Zerth’s cousin’s name.

Zerth was arrested and interviewed by detectives. After being read her Miranda rights, Zerth said she was “sorry” and that she “loved her cousin.” Police said during the interview, Zerth admitted to swinging the hammer at her cousin, which happened near the end of the fight. Detectives say Zerth didn’t want to speak any more about what happened because she was having a hard time processing everything. Zerth was booked on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Zerth’s neighbor Rodney Johnson said that she had a history of abusing drugs and alcohol, remembering an incident that happened around a year ago. “She had all her clothes off, and she was running through the neighborhood,” he said. Regarding the incident, Johnson said, “It surprised me in this neighborhood, but it don’t surprise me that it happened.”

Another neighbor, Jerome Redd, said, “She’s very cordial. She’ll say howdy neighbor, things of that nature. Yeah, never suspected something like that.”

Neighbors said the 6-year-old appeared to be well cared for.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

San Rafael fire burning in Santa Cruz County
Adoption fee waived for mom
PACC adoption fee waived for mom
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10
Crews respond to brush fire in Three Points
Judge won’t halt Arizona execution — at least for now