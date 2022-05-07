Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sizzling & gusty Saturday

Allie Potter Weather May 7
By Allie Potter
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures will continue today as highs near 100 degrees in Tucson. As a weather system approaches, winds will begin to increase this afternoon. Gusty afternoon winds are then expected each day from Sunday continuing through much of next week. A slight moderation of temperatures is expected starting Sunday, though temperatures will remain above normal through Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning for Mother’s Day
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, MAY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Ready for a climb? Temps warm to near 100° soon.