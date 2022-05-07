FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sizzling & gusty Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures will continue today as highs near 100 degrees in Tucson. As a weather system approaches, winds will begin to increase this afternoon. Gusty afternoon winds are then expected each day from Sunday continuing through much of next week. A slight moderation of temperatures is expected starting Sunday, though temperatures will remain above normal through Wednesday.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
