FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sizzling & gusty Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hot temperatures will continue today as highs near 100 degrees in Tucson. As a weather system approaches, winds will begin to increase this afternoon. Gusty afternoon winds are then expected each day from Sunday continuing through much of next week. A slight moderation of temperatures is expected starting Sunday, though temperatures will remain above normal through Wednesday.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 100. South southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southeast 7 to 12 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

