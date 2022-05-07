Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler with a side of wind for Mother’s Day

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching system will keep gusty winds in the forecast through next week. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Temperatures moderate into next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

