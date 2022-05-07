FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler with a side of wind for Mother’s Day
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching system will keep gusty winds in the forecast through next week. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Sunday from 10am to 8pm. Use extreme caution with anything that can spark a fire. Temperatures moderate into next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.