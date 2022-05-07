Gourmet Girls Lemon Pistachio Cookies recipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is Gourmet Girls’ recipe for lemon pistachio cookies.

Ingredients include:

14.5 ounces of Gourmet Girls baking flour

Half a cup of shortening

Half a cup of butter

One cup of sugar

One egg

One and a half teaspoons of lemon extract

Half a cup of chopped pistachios

One tablespoon of rice milk

In an electric mixer, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar until they are blended and fluffy.

Add egg, lemon extract, pistachios and milk, then blend to form dough.

Drop by teaspoons onto a greased baking sheet, then bake at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes.

