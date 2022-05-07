Advertise
Gourmet Girls Lemon Pistachio Cookies recipe

Pistachio Lemon Cookies
Pistachio Lemon Cookies(Gourmet Girls)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Here is Gourmet Girls’ recipe for lemon pistachio cookies.

Ingredients include:

  • 14.5 ounces of Gourmet Girls baking flour
  • Half a cup of shortening
  • Half a cup of butter
  • One cup of sugar
  • One egg
  • One and a half teaspoons of lemon extract
  • Half a cup of chopped pistachios
  • One tablespoon of rice milk

In an electric mixer, cream together the butter, shortening and sugar until they are blended and fluffy.

Add egg, lemon extract, pistachios and milk, then blend to form dough.

Drop by teaspoons onto a greased baking sheet, then bake at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes.

