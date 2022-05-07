Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Seven vehicles involved in Sierra Vista wrecks

Seven vehicles were involved in crashes at the same time and location in Sierra Vista.
Seven vehicles were involved in crashes at the same time and location in Sierra Vista.(Zach Bennett SVNN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police and firefighters responded to simultaneous wrecks involving seven vehicles on Charleston Road around 3 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Authorities told Sierra Vista News Network they responded to reports of a head-on collision near the DMV and found seven vehicles involved in multiple crashes, blocking both lanes of Charleston Road. A helicopter was then placed on standby, but was later canceled.

14 patients sustained minor injuries, and none were hospitalized.

Police said the first crash involved a Honda Civic that was rear-ended by a Honda minivan before both cars pulled over offroad.

Then, authorities said, a second crash took place when a red Ford Taurus hit another vehicle, followed by a white Kia SUV rear-ending a green Toyota Camry.

The Camry was pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a Chevy Traverse heading east.

Police issued two citations for failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
The pile of railroad ties that caught fire Wednesday night was still smoking Thursday morning.
Massive debris fire west of downtown Phoenix under investigation
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs legislation accelerating the I-10 widening project.
Gov. Ducey signs bill accelerating I-10 expansion project
City wants community input on new Tucson Norte-Sur transit
City wants community input on proposed Tucson Norte-Sur transit