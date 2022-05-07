Seven vehicles involved in Sierra Vista wrecks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police and firefighters responded to simultaneous wrecks involving seven vehicles on Charleston Road around 3 p.m. Friday, May 6.

Authorities told Sierra Vista News Network they responded to reports of a head-on collision near the DMV and found seven vehicles involved in multiple crashes, blocking both lanes of Charleston Road. A helicopter was then placed on standby, but was later canceled.

14 patients sustained minor injuries, and none were hospitalized.

Police said the first crash involved a Honda Civic that was rear-ended by a Honda minivan before both cars pulled over offroad.

Then, authorities said, a second crash took place when a red Ford Taurus hit another vehicle, followed by a white Kia SUV rear-ending a green Toyota Camry.

The Camry was pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a Chevy Traverse heading east.

Police issued two citations for failure to control speed to avoid a collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.