Stars over Sabino 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first annual Stars Over Sabino at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Visitors Center kicks off this weekend. It features a three-day exploration of the natural sciences of Sabino Canyon by day and the starry skies above by night.

Each day will begin with an easy docent-led hike, feature naturalist-led activities in the morning, solar observing mid-day, space science evening talks and many telescopes under the starry skies at night.

The event is FREE and for all ages. However, USFS day use fees do apply to park at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

