Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Stars over Sabino 2022

KOLD News 7-8 a.m. Saturdays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first annual Stars Over Sabino at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Visitors Center kicks off this weekend. It features a three-day exploration of the natural sciences of Sabino Canyon by day and the starry skies above by night.

Each day will begin with an easy docent-led hike, feature naturalist-led activities in the morning, solar observing mid-day, space science evening talks and many telescopes under the starry skies at night.

The event is FREE and for all ages. However, USFS day use fees do apply to park at the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GRAPHIC: Two arrested following large-scale fight at school in Tucson
Several police cars are at an apartment on complex on Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Man killed wife, stepdaughter in murder-suicide, police say
What will happen to abortion in Arizona?
Arizona is the No. 1 state that will be the most affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle left the roadway and collided with another...
Vehicle crashes into restaurant parking lot at River and Oracle, 1 injured
At least eighth people were injured in a bee attack in the Tucson area on Monday, May 2.
UPDATE: At least eight people injured in bee attack in Tucson area

Latest News

A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 26 dead
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
‘I knew she would be OK’: Pet owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant
Seven vehicles were involved in crashes at the same time and location in Sierra Vista.
Seven vehicles involved in Sierra Vista wrecks
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half...
Suns’ offense struggles, lose Game 3 in Dallas