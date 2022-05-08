Advertise
Doncic, Mavs beat foul-plagued Paul, Suns to even series 2-2

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) -- Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of foul trouble for Chris Paul to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Paul was out of Game 4 early in the fourth quarter, the period when he often dominated the Mavericks during an 11-game winning streak that ended with consecutive home victories for Dallas.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix. Dorian Finney-Smith scored a playoff career-high 24 points on the most 3-pointers he’s had, regular season or playoffs. He was 8 of 12 from deep, including consecutive 3s for a 14-point lead midway through the fourth. Dallas hit 20 3s. Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Suns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

