FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds will taper off after sunset

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Red flag warning expires at 8PM. The big weather story will be wind through Wednesday with more fire weather headlines possible. High temperatures will briefly drop below average by Thursday before another big warm up by next weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high near 100F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

