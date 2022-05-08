Advertise
More human remains found at Lake Mead one week after a body was found in a barrel

A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.
A view of Lake Mead on May 27, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Lauren Martinez
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM MST
UPDATE (May 9) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday said that there is “no evidence to suggest foul play” in connection with the human remains found at Lake Mead on Saturday.

Police said that the National Park Service is investigating the incident. LVMPD’s Homicide Section is aware and will investigate if it is determined to be a homicide or a suspicious death.

The identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office when it becomes available.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service reported human skeletal remains discovered in Lake Mead National Recreational Area Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service said rangers received a witness report of human skeletal remains at Callville Bay around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Park rangers responded to the call and set a perimeter to recover the remains.

The Clark County Medical Examiner has been contacted to determine the cause of death.

The discovery of these remains comes almost exactly one week from when a body was found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday afternoon. That discovery was near Hemenway Harbor boat launch. The body may date back to the 1980′s.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for new details.

