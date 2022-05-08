PACC adoption fee waived for mom
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is showing mom some love on Mother’s Day.
PACC sent this tweet out Sunday, along with a coupon.
“Want to give mom a real treat? Bring her to PACC and let her choose her next pet. That way, she selects the perfect pet for her situation, and you can provide a thoughtful way to honor the person who changed your diapers.”
Click here to see the pets available for adoption.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.