PACC adoption fee waived for mom

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is showing mom some love on Mother’s Day.

PACC sent this tweet out Sunday, along with a coupon.

“Want to give mom a real treat? Bring her to PACC and let her choose her next pet. That way, she selects the perfect pet for her situation, and you can provide a thoughtful way to honor the person who changed your diapers.”

Adoption fee waived for mom
Adoption fee waived for mom(Pima Animal Control Center)

Click here to see the pets available for adoption.

